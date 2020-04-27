CDC Adds 6 New COVID-19 Symptoms

Here are a number of new COVID-19 symptoms to watch out for.

The CDC has previously said COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. This weekend, the CDC added the following novel coronavirus symptoms.

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus, officials say.

The CDC says to seek "medical attention immediately" if you have any of these emergency warning signs:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face

"This list is not all inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you," the CDCD writes in its Symptoms of Coronavirus website.

If you think you have a medical emergency, call 911, the CDC recommends. Tell the 911 operator you think you have COVID-19. If possible, cover your face before help arrives.