See What Cazenovia College will be Turned Into Following Sale

An upstate New York College made an announcement that they were going to permanently close.It seemed as alumni, staff, students and the community were shocked by the sudden annnouncement.

Not only was this announcement all over social media but it also came from the college itself.

According to Cazenovia College,

"The College is working toward closure prior to the start of the Fall 2023 semester. The College will complete the Fall 2022 semester as scheduled and will be fully operational in the spring holding classes and events, including athletics and other normally scheduled activities." "During the Spring 2023 semester the College will also assist students with their plans for transferring for Fall 2023."

According to Cazenovia College,

"Due to financial concerns, Cazenovia College will not be enrolling students for the 2023-2024 academic year."

Cazenovia College also explained that they went through difficult times such as the Great Depression and World War II and survived. Ultimately, they shared that it was a hard decision.

The final result of making the difficult decision to close this college was also related to

"the recent uncertainty in the bond and stock markets made it exceedingly difficult to refinance the bond debt which came due in September. "

Facebook Users Shared Their Opinions About The Closing Of Cazenovia College



The community shared their feelings about the closing of Cazenovia College and didn't hold back.

"Best two years. Thank you Cazenovia College for an amazing experience and great education. This is devastating news. Class of 1964." "Wonderful memories of my two years there and graduation in 1981...one of the last years it was all women. Made lifelong friends...very sad about this turn of events. Hoping something good arises for the campus in the future." "This is so heartbreaking 😢. I had a great 2 years when I attended Caz…class of 1988💙💛" "Class of 79 here. This really makes me sad. I attended when Caz was a two year women's college. I got a good education that helped me through my life."

The announcement was made in December of 2023. They permanently closed in the Spring of 2023.

What Will Cazenovia College Turn Into Moving Forward?



According to New York State.Gov,

"Governor Kathy Hochul today announced Cazenovia College has been selected as the site that the New York State Police will lease for its new State Police Auxiliary Academy. " "The additional auxiliary academy is part of the Governor’s plan to fund an unprecedented number of Basic School classes, which was announced earlier this year." "Governor Hochul secured more than $66 million in the Fiscal Year 2024 Enacted Budget to fund two additional State Police classes."

While some residents were shocked by the news, others believe that this is a good location for the closed college.

Cazenovia College Will Become A State Police Auxiliary Academy



Governor Hochul shared,

“This expansion will also create opportunities for more candidates, which will support the State Police’s mission to diversify and grow its ranks. We’re excited to welcome the academy’s first class in October as they prepare to serve our communities.”

Hochul explained that there are several benefits to this change. This idea is in hopes to increase the number of state troopers to help assist, protect and serve New York State.

"This initiative will allow the State Police to increase the number of Community Stabilization Units around the state from 16 to 25."

Acting New York State Police Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli shared that Cazenovia College is a central location in New York State and meets the criteria and needs of the training during Basic School.

What Will Take Place On The Site Of Cazenovia College?



New York State.Gov also shared information,

"The leased space at Cazenovia College will be able to accommodate up to 275 recruits and 115 instructors. The firearms training and Emergency Vehicle Operations Courses (EVOC) will continue to be held off site at the locations that are presently used. " "The first Basic School Class at the Cazenovia auxiliary academy is scheduled to start in October of 2023."

If you know someone who is interested in becoming a New York State Trooper, additional information can be found online.

What do you think they should turn Cazenovia College into? Share with us below.

Sneak Peek at Highly Anticipated Hudson Valley Museum A New Museum Will Open In The Catskills Featuring Hollywood's Biggest Stars

The Borscht Belt Museum will open in Ulster County,NY. This allows for the history of the Borscht Belt to carry on in the Hudson Valley.

While celebrities in the past visited the Borscht Belt region, there will be more involved in the community when this museum opens in 2025.

Fran Drescher And Fellow Celebrities Will Sit On A Hudson Valley Museum Board

Fran Drescher is a celebrity that almost everyone likes. Known for her role as Fran Fine in The Nanny, the world couldn't help but laugh at her jokes, statements, and relatable interactions with other members of the show.

According to Yahoo News,

Fran Drescher isn't the only celebrity who will be in the Catskills.

"The museum’s list of advisory board members includes Fran Drescher, Harvey Fierstein, Judd Hirsch, Robert Klein and Richard Lewis — a fitting cast for a place where some of the nation’s top comedians got their start."

Have You Ever Heard Of The Borscht Belt?

According to Borscht Belt Museum.org,

"For generations of Jews in the New York metropolitan area, there was no doubt about the location of those “mountains.” Less than 100 miles from the cramped, sweltering tenements of Manhattan’s Lower East Side was a lush patchwork of forests, farms and bustling rural towns that hosted a summertime population of nearly a million urban strivers hungry for the clean air, fresh food and familiar camaraderie that even a garment worker or cab driver could afford."

Spending the summer in the Catskills sounds ideal.

"From the turn of the 20th century to the 1970s, more than 1,000 hotels, bungalow colonies, summer camps and boarding houses dotted the Catskill Mountains of southern New York. At first they came by train, and later, by bus and car along The Quickway, now known as Route 17."

Some may know this area or region to be called Solomon County, Jewish Alps or The Mountains. The Borscht Belt was also another term that most people remember the most.

How Can You Visit The Borscht Belt Museum In Ellenville, NY?

I took a day trip to the Borscht Belt Museum in Ellenville, NY. Upon arrival, I was greeted by a humorous sign stating "Come in and schmooze, free admission".

When I entered the museum, I was greeted by a volunteer. I was able to walk around and see memorabilia from the different resorts of the Borscht Belt region and community.

I was also told that this museum is a pop up for now, they will continue to change the set up as well. 2025 marks the year that the Borscht Belt Museum will officially open.