Carmel, NY Bakery Has ‘Eras’ Fun With Taylor Swift Themed Cake

If you're a Swiftie in the tri-state area, this weekend was one of your 'wildest dreams.' Taylor Swift brought her Eras Tour to Metlife Stadium for 3 nights of sold-out shows.

It was the hottest and most expensive ticket in town and if you were able to weed through the Verified Fan fiasco on Ticketmaster and score tickets, you were one of over 200,000 fans in attendance at Metlife Stadium.

Fans from all over dressed up as their favorite Taylor-era and brought along their adorable friendship bracelets to trade with other NJ-NY-CT Swifties. It wasn't just life long Taylor Swift fans, there were a handful of celebrities in attendance all weekend long too.

Rhinebeck local Paul Rudd made an appearance on night 3 and the newest Jets QB, Aaron Rodgers, was there on Friday and Saturday night. Another local, actress Patti Murin from Hopewell Junction was in attendance too.

Murin has been seen on shows like NBC's Chicago Med but is most well known for playing Princess Ana in Frozen on Broadway. The actress also happens to be a massive Taylor Swift fan and her husband, fellow actor Colin Donnell (Chicago Med, Arrow) knew exactly how to get his wife ready for The Eras Tour.

Donnell got his wife a Taylor Swift Era's themed cake from The Baker’s Daughter in Carmel, NY. The Putnam County bakery divided the cake into 12 different sections, all of which represent a different Taylor Swift album and feature little details that go along with the theme.

The actress shared the amazing cake on social media. Take a look at the video below:

While I'd want to be extremely 'delicate' with that cake, it also looks delicious and I'd want to dive right in!

The Bakers Daughter has a knack for making stunning cakes with beautiful, detailed designs. You can DM on social media or email stef@thebakersdaughterllc.com for your future cake.

