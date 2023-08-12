New York’s Neighbors are Crazy, Too. Just Look at this Car

This story is absolutely wild. In something that sounds more like an episode from Dukes of Hazzard than real life, a car was allegedly driven into the second story of a house on purpose in Pennsylvania. See? It's not just New York that has extreme drivers behind the wheel.

First, the good news: no one was seriously hurt and the driver, who police suspect intentionally launched his vehicle into the home, is in custody. Photos show exactly how extensive the damage was, and how lucky everybody is to be alive.

Junction Fire Company Junction Fire Company loading...

Car vs. House Miles from New York

"Rescue Company took in a vehicle into a structure in Decatur Township this evening. Chief 17 arrived on scene within minutes to find one vehicle into the second floor with the patient out of the vehicle", began a post from the Junction Fire Company. It's hard to determine which is stranger: the fact that a car was launched more than ten feet in the air, or that police say it was the intention of the driver all along.

Junction Fire Company The car after it was successful (Junction Fire Company) loading...

Charges for Man Who Drover Car into House

Charges for the 20-year-old driver include aggravated assault and attempt to cause severe bodily injury, both felonies, and recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor. Traffic violations also include disregarding a traffic lane, careless driving, and reckless driving. photos from inside the house (below) show how lucky homeowners are to be alive.

Junction Fire Company Junction Fire Company loading...

Car Removal

In addition to miraculously removing the car from the home (below), first responders also helped temporarily stabilize the severely damaged home. Since major injuries were avoided, the comments were lighthearted, as they made fun of the driver, the jump, and even the home décor of the destroyed bedroom.

Junction Fire Company Junction Fire Company loading...

"Nice park job", said one comment. "I thought the Dukes of Hazzard's car was orange, did they trade it in?", quipped another. "The real crime here is that wall paper", said perhaps the rudest comment of all, referring to the interior of the destroyed bedroom.

Get our free mobile app

From animals trapped in swimming pools to cars stuck in houses, every day is unique for first responders in New York and beyond. Check out some more dramatic (and surprising) rescue operations below.

Horse In A New York Backyard Pool?! See The Dramatic Rescue Photos God Bless our amazing First Responders. They have to see and react to unique situations every day to save not just human lives, but also those of our four-legged friends. This past weekend a horse-faced a life or death situation after getting caught in the cover in someone's backyard pool in Bohemia, New York. Thankfully, the Bohemia Fire Department came to the rescue.