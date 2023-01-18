Some very quick thinking and action from Hudson Valley firefighters may have saved a life over the weekend. Firefighters were called Sunday afternoon to a report that a vehicle had burst into flames. And while no structures were exposed to the blaze, according to officials, a driver suffered burns and had to be transported to a local trauma center for treatment.

Car Catches Fire in Lower Hudson Valley

Somers Volunteer Fire Department posted on their Facebook page that a motor vehicle had caught fire near Lake Lincolndale Sunday afternoon. There is no word as of yet exactly how the vehicle caught fire, though members from Engine 185, Ladder 48, and SVFD members worked together as they stretched a hand line and extinguished the fire.

Somers Fire said the owner of the vehicle was treated and transported by Somers EMS to a local trauma center for burns.

Vehicle Crashes Through Restaurant

The last thing you'd think about while dining at one of your favorite restaurants is for a vehicle to come sailing through the front of the building right next to you. Firefighters were called one afternoon in November when they say a vehicle jumped a curb, went down an embankment and went through the wall of a crowded restaurant in the Hudson Valley.

The Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department shared the dramatic pictures on their Facebook page, displayed below, which show the crash that happened around 3 PM Thursday. Firefighters said a Jeep had jumped the curb and eventually crashed through the wall of Pappous Greek Restaurant in Yorktown Heights.

Firefighters say there were no injuries, and that they evacuated the building, secured the vehicle, secured the building's utilities and checked the structural integrity of the building.