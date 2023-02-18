Car Crash at 52 Pizzeria Added to the List of Freak Accidents
One person commented on Facebook:
Is this one of those new TikTok trends? What's up with all the car vs building incidents lately??
This Facebook user has a point, as a new Hudson Valley restaurant is added to the list of businesses where a car has crashed through the front of it in February.
52 Pizzeria and Restaurant is the Latest Victim of Vehicle-Related Incidents
Around 7:15 AM on Wednesday, February 15th, a vehicle drove through the front of 52 Pizza & Restaurant in Liberty, New York.
We have reached out to both 52 Pizza & Restaurant along with the Town of Fallsburg Police Department, who handled the call but have yet to receive any comments about the crash at this time.
This motor vehicle accident marks the third time this month that a Hudson Valley business has been damaged due to a car crash. It is the second pizzeria in Sullivan County to be affected.
On Sunday, February 5th, in Jeffersonville, a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox left the road and hit a parked 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and several mailboxes along Route 52. Debris from the collision flew up and shattered the window of Sal’s Pizza Restaurant located at that intersection, police say. The driver was charged with driving while intoxicated.
Then, on Saturday, February 11th, a car veered off Route 9W and into Mary Jane's Dairy Barn in Newburgh. The driver of this incident was charged with a DWI, as well, along with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle in the 1st through 3rd degrees, and Unlicensed Operation and several Vehicle and Traffic summonses.
There is no word yet as to whether the latest crash at 52 Pizza and Restaurant is another DWI case. We will update this article when more information is released.