Can Todd Pletcher win another Kentucky Derby? New York Sportsbooks Seem to Think So

This content was produced in partnership with Gambler Labs.

Todd Pletcher, looking for his third Kentucky Derby win as a trainer since 2010, has three chances when the 149th Run for the Roses takes place at Churchill Downs, on May 6.

Pletcher, who won his first Kentucky Derby in 2010 with Super Saver and came back in 2017 with Always Dreaming, will look to become only the sixth trainer in the long history of the sport to win a third Kentucky Derby. Bob Baffert, who will not have a horse in the race, is the all-time leader with six Kentucky Derby wins as a trainer.

Pletcher has a heck of a chance for number three.

The 55-year-old Dallas, Texas native will send out the two expected favorites with some of these New York online sportsbook sites in Forte and Tapit Trice and also has Kingsbarn who could be a tempting long shot.

Here’s a look at Pletcher’s three entries and some of the other top three-year-olds who figure in the mix.

Forte (+275 odds) — His early future line as per this horse racing betting offers comparison site may look good when the race actually goes off. He could be bet down to less than 2-1. The Kentucky-bred colt has won five straight races and six of his seven career starts. Included in those wins are the Florida Derby, The Fountain of Youth Stakes and the Breeders Cup Juvenile.

Tapit Trice (+650 odds) — Pletcher’s “second’’ horse has won four of his five starts and finished third in the other. His last win was an impressive romp in the Blue Grass Stakes. The 1 1/4 mile distance might be ideal for the son of the great Tapit.

Angel of Empire (+800 odds) — Trainer Brad Cox, who also has two contenders, will send out this Pennsylvania-bred who has won three of his last four starts and four of six in his career. His last win was a romp in the Arkansas Derby.

Practical Move (+1000 odds) — The Santa Anita Derby winner has gotten better in every race. After winning just one of his first four starts, he’s won three straight and showed a lot of heart in the Santa Anita win. Keep an eye on this one.

Verifying (+1200 odds) — Brad Cox’s “second’’ entry lost by a neck in the Blue Grass to Tapit Trice in a great race by both horses. But that’s been this horse’s story in his short career — coming close. His only two wins came in his maiden race and in an optional claiming.

Kingsbarn (+1200 odds) — Pletcher’s third horse and the son of Uncle Mo is coming off a win in the Louisiana Derby is which he went wire to wire and blew away the field. He’s only raced three times, but has won all three.

Derma Sotagake (+1000 odds) — The UEA Derby winner will try to break an 0-for-18 streak for winners of that race who follow up in the Kentucky Derby. None of the 18 haven’t even finished third. This Japanese import doesn’t figure to do much better.

Two Phils (+2500 odds) — The son of Hard Spun has won four of his eight starts, but none have been better than a Grade 3 race. Those four wins, however, have come at four different tracks, including Churchill Downs, where he also made his debut as a two-year-old. Might be worth a longer look at a nice price.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.