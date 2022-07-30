Burn Bans Are Back! Here’s What You Need to Know

Each year in March, New York State puts burn bans in place to protect areas like the Hudson Valley from wildfires and air pollution. Generally, they end on May 14th, but high temperatures and dry conditions are leading some towns to re-instate the bans.

Burn Bans in New York State

The burn bans in New York have been in place since 2009. While it's generally seasonal (March-May), some specific New York areas like the Catskills and Adirondacks enact the bans 365 days a year due to their higher-than-average fire risks. While most of the Hudson Valley is currently allowed to practice open-fire burning, at least one town in Ulster County, NY has recently declared their own fire ban.

Burn Ban in Rosendale, NY

The town of Rosendale, NY recently announced that residents would not be able to have open fires by order of Fire Marshall Kevin Hines, and their press release may be the simplest in the history of press releases:

At this time the Town of Rosendale has currently placed a BAN on open Burning.

Perhaps because of its brevity, Rosendale residents were curious about what type of fires this included, and how long the ban would be in effect.

Rosendale, NY Burn Ban Details

"Is this for contained campfires, or larger bonfires - or both?", asked one Rosendale resident. In response, the resident was asked by the Town to call the Fire Marshall directly for information. A call to Fire Marshal Hines seeking more details has not been returned at the time of this article's publishing. You can contact the town of Rosendale HERE.

With sweltering heat and little-to-no rain, it doesn't take a rocket scientist (or a fire scientist, if there's such a thing) to understand the reimplementation of the ban. Firefighters already work tirelessly all around the Hudson Valley, and it's not even always with fires! Check out the amazing rescue earlier this year from Newburgh when a puppy was stranded in the frozen Hudson River below.

