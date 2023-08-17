Watch Emotional Reunion Between Buffalo, NY Family and Their Missing Dog

A New York family is shedding tears of joy as they are reunited with their furry family member.

Buffalo, NY Family Loses Dog on Vacation in NC

Dana Calteaux and her family, who are all from Buffalo New York, were camping in Carowinds Camp Wilderness Resort near Charlotte North Carolina back in April. It was a family affair, even bringing the family's Golden Retriever Lucy along for the getaway.

However, the family trip took a turn for the worse when during a firework show at the luxury RV park Lucy was frightened by the noises causing her to break the leash and run away from the campsite.

According to WCNC Charlotte, the Calteux family was devasted, staying in the Charlotte area as long as they could while searching high and low for the beloved family dog.

Lucy The Dog is Coming Home to NY!

After 4 months, Lucy was finally found but not after going through a harrowing journey. Lucy was found thanks to help from volunteers and the Tucker K-9 Search & Rescue team, Lucy was recently found. The pup was found looking skinner than normal and covered in ticks, but overall in good health.

WCNC Charlotte explains:

Tucker K-9 Search & Rescue said they believe someone had possession of Lucy for a period of the time she was missing, and that Lucy may have gotten out during Monday's severe storms -- leading her to be found in the Ballantyne area Tuesday morning.

Grab the tissues and watch the emotional, virtual, reunion below:

I can't imagine how beautiful the in-person reunion will be!

