Brendan Fraser Is in Newburgh Filming a Movie

These days I’m not sure if I’m living in the Hudson Valley or Hollywood. Everywhere I turn there is another movie being filmed, and every time I go online I read about another big star filming in one of our Hudson Valley towns. I don’t know about you, but I’m okay with that. It's exciting for the Hudson Valley, it's creating jobs, and it's kind of fun to be surrounded by movie stars.

And what’s the latest town and who is the latest star? Glad you asked. Brendan Fraser is in Newburgh right now filming a movie called “The Whale”. As a person who grew up in the Newburgh area (New Windsor), and watched the city deteriorate and then start to come back to life, I’m thrilled with all the great things happening in my hometown.

According to News Break, the film is about an English teacher from Idaho who is battling obesity and trying to connect with his 17 year old estranged daughter. The movie is being filmed at Umbra Sound Stages in Newburgh, and the cast and crew have been treated to some very cool products from some of our favorite area businesses in their welcome baskets. Businesses include Newburgh Brewing Company and Brotherhood Winery in Washingtonville, which is one of the oldest wineries in the United States.

Things are looking up for the Hudson Valley, and if you happen to be walking around the Newburgh area and you look up and see Brendan Fraser, don't be surprised. Just smile and look at him as if you see big stars every day. After all, the Hudson Valley is the new Hollywood.

