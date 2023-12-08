Breaking: Times Square NYE Performance Lineup Announced

Got plans for New Year's Eve yet?

Maybe you'll be one of over a million people (yes, 1,000,000 before or after COVID?) with the intention to celebrate NYE in Times Square this year. If Times Square is your thoughtful plan for watching the NYE ball drop, and Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora are your people, I come with great tidings and good news.

ABC just announced their fabulous Hollywood lineup for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024.” Jeannie Mai will be hosting the "west side" NYE festivities.

And oooooh it's so good. Check to see if your fave band/artist is listed below.

As per the ABC press release, here are the details for the upcoming NYE lineup:

Aqua

"Danish dance-pop group Aqua is set to perform hits “Barbie Girl” and “Doctor Jones,”

Doechii

"Honored as this year’s Billboard Women in Music Rising Star, multi-award nominated rapper/singer Doechii, who has an impressive 6.5 billion global streams, will perform “What It Is” and “Persuasive.”

Ellie Goulding

"Multi-award-winning pop singer Ellie Goulding marks a decade since her first #1 hit single “Burn” with a three-song performance that will also include GRAMMY®-nominated single “Miracle” and “Midnight Dreams” from her latest album Higher Than Heaven.

Green Day

The six-time Billboard Music Awards and five-time GRAMMY® winners will be ripping through “Basket Case” and “Welcome to Paradise” off of their breakout album Dookie, which celebrates its 30th anniversary next year, "American Idiot” and “Holiday” from American Idiot, which celebrates an anniversary of its own turning 20 in 2024.

Janelle Monáe

Multi-hyphenate artist Janelle Monáe will perform “Champagne” and “Haute” from her recent GRAMMY® nominated album The Age of Pleasure.

Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha

"International touring dance music duo Loud Luxury, acclaimed DJs/producers Two Friends, and GRAMMY® nominated powerhouse Bebe Rexha will perform their chart-topping hit “If Only I.”

Ludacris

"Multi-platinum-selling and multi-award-winning actor/rapper Ludacris will celebrate ten years since the release of his chart-topping single “Stand Up” with a special performance of the 2003 hit as part of a multi-song performance medley."

Nile Rodgers & CHIC

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement honoree Nile Rodgers (and CHIC) will perform his penned classics “Le Freak,” - the biggest selling single in the history of Atlantic Records - “Get Lucky,” - the Daft Punk classic - as well as “Everybody Dance” and “Good Times,” which sparked the advent of Hip-Hop, with “Rapper’s Delight.”

Paul Russell

"Singer-Rapper Paul Russell will perform his viral smash single “Lil Boo Thang,” which has garnered over 160 million total streams, charted top 10 on Top 40 radio, and number one on iTunes’ Pop Chart. "

Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones

Multi-hyphenate artist Reneé Rapp will perform “Talk Too Much” from her acclaimed debut album Snow Angel as well as “Tummy Hurts” with GRAMMY®-nominated R&B sensation Coco Jones.

Thirty Seconds to Mars

"Platinum selling band Thirty Seconds to Mars (starring Jared Leto) will rock the stage with a performance of “The Kill” from their certified double platinum album A Beautiful Lie, plus recent alternative number one song “Stuck” and newest single “Seasons,” from their latest album It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day."

This is a developing story.

Ryan Seacrest-led #1 New Year’s Eve Extravaganza Airs LIVE

Sunday, Dec. 31, Beginning at 8/7c on ABC

