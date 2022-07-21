You don't see this every day. Or hear. Or see. A giant "boom", also described as a massive explosion, shook multiple homes in East Fishkill last night, leaving many residents wondering what exactly happened.

Mystery Explosion in East Fishkill, NY

"What was the big explosion... my house shook & my animals ran! By Joe’s Dairy Bar", posted an East Fishkill resident. She wasn't the only one to experience the scary phenomenon. "Yes, my house shook and I got up to look outside (sounded like someone plowed into my garage). Then my alarm started going off and scared the crap out of me", shared a startled commenter. "It was loud! Had to be an explosion. Yikes!" said another. So what the hell was it? There are a few clues.

Possible Transformer Failure in Dutchess County, NY

"I also saw a flash and thought it might be thunder and lightening but definitely wasn’t", offered an observant resident. "Power related? It seems like my power was out for a while during the night", asked another. One man was certain it was electricity-related, saying, "it came from the power station behind Joe’s Dairy bar, probably one of their big transformers". "Con Ed lost a feeder at the substation", reported another. There's also different, although less-likely culprit, and it has to do with actual explosives.

Explosions in West Point, NY

"Several heard an explosion around cold spring/garrison area a few nights ago. Story was that West Point found an [Unexploded Ordnance]", offered another comment. While there have been many mystery booms coming from West Point, most have been explained here.

This story will be updated if there is official confirmation as to the source, but many residents are just happy they weren't imagining things. As one woman said, "at least I know I’m not nuts". Check out some of the largest transformer explosions below, and keep scrolling to see the catastrophic damage of a home explosion in Old Forge, NY that looks like something out of a Hollywood movie.

Massive House Explosion Rocks Old Forge A house explosion rocks Old Forge, damaging as many as 17 homes in the neighborhood. Amazingly, no one was seriously injured.