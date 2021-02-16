‘Bipartisan Support’ in New York to Remove Gov. Cuomo’s Powers

A growing number of elected officials on both sides of the aisle want to remove Gov. Cuomo's powers.

Representative Antonio Delgado, a Democrat, who represents the Hudson Valley, wants an investigation into allegations state officials covered up information regarding COVID deaths in nursing homes.

"Thousands of New Yorkers lost family in nursing homes to COVID-19, a pain made worse by the inability to comfort their loved ones in their final hours. They deserve answers and accountability," Delgado tweeted. "Politics should never come before people's lives. The Secretary to the Governor’s remarks are beyond troubling and warrant a full investigation."

Late last week a Cuomo aide said some data on nursing home deaths weren't given to state lawmakers because officials were responding to a federal request for the same information. Gov. Cuomo said Monday he doesn't think there should be an investigation, admitting his administration made a mistake by creating a "void" of information, which allowed the situation to be manipulated.

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R-Pulaski) has called on leaders to hold a special session this week to discuss the nursing home allegations and vote to end Cuomo’s emergency powers.

"There is vocal, bipartisan support in both houses to finally end Gov. Cuomo’s emergency powers and restore the Legislature to a co-equal branch of government," Barclay said.

