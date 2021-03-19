Bet You Had No Idea This Common Traffic Sign Is Illegal

You've seen them tons of times, but you probably never knew they're against federal law.

There are so many traffic signs sometimes it's hard to keep up with them all. Of course the basics like a stop or yield sign. Then we get into ones without words and just symbols. The list goes on and on, but you've seen them all and you know what they mean. There's one traffic sign that I've seen being used that is actually illegal.

According to Good Morning America, traffic signs that say "Men At Work" or "Men Working" are illegal. The Federal Highway Administration's Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) outlawed these signs because they are gender-specific. This could allude that women and other people are not able to work in this field. These signs were actually outlawed in 1988 and should have been completely phased out at a federal level.

Two young girls actually brought the issue to the attention of Indiana lawmakers after they saw the sign and researched it. Lawmakers were impressed that they wanted to do something to change the situation and wanted to encourage them to continue to get involved, according to Good Morning America.

The MUTCD Standard Highway Signs and Markings does not even have information regarding "Men At Work" or "Men Working" signs. They only have a sign that says "Workers". I know I've seen these signs all over the Hudson Valley. I never realized they were illegal at the federal level. Thanks to those two little girls, now I know!