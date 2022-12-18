We all have our favorite restaurants, but what about a favorite meal? If you could only dine out one more time in the Hudson Valley... where would you go and what would you order?

In a recent poll, Hudson Valley diners (that would be people who dine out, not physical diner restaurants) were asked to choose their very last restaurant meal. The answers ranged across counties and tastes.

Best "Last Meal" in the Hudson Valley?

Luckily, we have many amazing restaurants in our beautiful corner of New York. From award-winning pizzerias to high-class and Michelin-starred kitchens, whatever your style, there's a "last meal" just waiting for you.

R.I.P. to My Favorite Restaurant in Rosendale, NY

Unfortunately, my choice is no longer possible. I wasn't the only one who had their heart broken when the Rosendale Café announced they were closing back in October. To be fair, it would be a near impossible decision to choose between their black bean and sweet potato burrito and their lasagna, but having either meal just one ore time would be a dream come true.

Remembering Closed Restaurants in the Hudson Valley

I wasn't the only one who longed for a restaurant that was no longer in business. Another popular (and no longer possible) answer was the prime rib from the Red Brick Tavern in Rosendale, NY. Others bemoaned the removal of the blackened steak salad from Cosimo's menu. So what about meals you can still order?

No matter what side of the Hudson River you live, there's some great options to investigate. Check out the Hudson Valley's top choices for their "last meal" below.

7 Amazing "Bucket List" Meals in the Hudson Valley If you could only dine out one more time in the Hudson Valley, what meal would you order? Check out the most popular answers below.