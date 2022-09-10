5 Restaurants Hudson Valley Diners Want Their Final Feast At

If you only had one meal left to eat on this earth, which restaurant would you visit? From local staples that have been beloved for years to Michelin-starred favorites, there were some great answers from all across the Hudson Valley.

The Rosendale Café in Rosendale, NY

My personal choice would be the Rosendale Café in Ulster County. I may be biased, since I grew up eating there and the owners are close family friends, but the food is so good that my wife happily agreed that they should be the ones to cater our wedding.

They served our guests their unbelievable (and vegetarian) lasagna and sent us to our after-party holding to-go bags filled with their amazing burritos, which surprisingly contain sweet potatoes along with a delicious blend of beans and cheese. That's my choice, here are the other top options.

Blue Hill at Stone Barns in Tarrytown, NY

"Blue Hill I’ll wait forever" was one of the first last-meal answers. It should come as no surprise, either; Blue Hill at Stone Barns in Tarrytown is an award-winning restaurant that focuses on local produce and even hosts resident chefs. They're so popular that they open reservations 15 days before the next month (October reservations will be open September 15th).

Lola's Café in Poughkeepsie and New Paltz, NY

One commenter couldn't decide where their last meal should be. "That is tough, Lola's Café, Hudson Taco, Aroi, really tough call", they lamented. While I haven't had the opportunity to check out Aroi's Thai cuisine in Rhinebeck, NY, I can agree that both Lola's and Hudson Taco (located on the Newburgh waterfront) are two fantastic options.

The Dutchess Biercafe in Fishkill, NY

From lobster rolls to pierogis, there's something for everybody at the Dutchess Biercafe. Their menu is so extensive that you may even get to cheat death (this is your last meal, after all) a little while longer as you order plate after plate... and don't forget the beer! They also have a near-perfect 4.7-star rating on Google from nearly 1,000 reviews.

The Last Bite in High Falls, NY

It's hard to tell if this gem tucked in historic High Falls, NY in Ulster County was nominated for its food or just its name. "The Last Bite restaurant in High Falls of course. Easy question", came the quip. Even if they were just leaning into the macabre theme, the Last Bite has an impressive 4.5-star Google rating and makes delicious food with fun twists. Try the "Hungry Hipster", "Gouda's Belly Omelette", or "Neptune's Nightmare".

There's no shortage of delicious restaurants in the Hudson Valley. Check out some of the best Chinese and Thai restaurants in Poughkeepsie below.

