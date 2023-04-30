This Town Just Named New York’s Best Hippie Town
Chances are if I asked you to name the Hippiest Town in the Hudson Valley most of you would say Woodstock, New York, and the truth is you might be right. After all, it is the home of Candlestock which is a candle shop that has been burning a candle since 1969.
When asked on Facebook "What town do you think is the Most Hippie?" most of you answered with Woodstock. Many of you also made sure to clarify you weren't thinking of Bethel, New York the home of the original Woodstock Music Festival.
Hudson Valley Town Named Best Hippie Town in New York
So even though Woodstock was our popular answer and the small town of Rosendale made the list, those of you who said New Paltz, New York might have the most recent correct answer to that question. According to a new list of Best Hippie Towns in Each State released by the Thrillist an online media company that covers food, drink, travel, and entertainment, New Paltz is New York's Best Hippie Town.
New Paltz Named New York's Best Hippie Town by Thrillist
They based their findings on a visit to New Paltz where they discovered various restaurants and businesses that they felt helped establish the Hippie vibe. In the article they named PhoTibet at 58 Main Street for its Tibetan momos they also acknowledged Krishna Kitchen and Karma Road.
I was a bit surprised when it came to shopping that they mentioned Kontiki Trading Post known for its funking ware but they noticeably left off their list Heady Teddy's and The Groovey Blueberry. Both those places definitely add to the vibe that New Paltz is Hippie at heart.
I guess I am not surprised by the results of the Thrillist's Best of List but I will say I am sure there are a few people in New York that might think they live in a Hippier Town than New Paltz and to that I say maybe they just haven't gotten there yet. Maybe let them know at Thrillist about your local hippie town.
I will say out of all the New York Towns I am familiar with New Paltz truly seems to have the most free spirit. It really is a town where you can always "just do you" and everyone is ok with it.
