Chances are if I asked you to name the Hippiest Town in the Hudson Valley most of you would say Woodstock, New York, and the truth is you might be right. After all, it is the home of Candlestock which is a candle shop that has been burning a candle since 1969.

When asked on Facebook "What town do you think is the Most Hippie?" most of you answered with Woodstock. Many of you also made sure to clarify you weren't thinking of Bethel, New York the home of the original Woodstock Music Festival.

Hudson Valley Town Named Best Hippie Town in New York

Kontiki via Facebook Kontiki via Facebook loading...

So even though Woodstock was our popular answer and the small town of Rosendale made the list, those of you who said New Paltz, New York might have the most recent correct answer to that question. According to a new list of Best Hippie Towns in Each State released by the Thrillist an online media company that covers food, drink, travel, and entertainment, New Paltz is New York's Best Hippie Town.

Heady Teddys via Facebook Heady Teddys via Facebook loading...

New Paltz Named New York's Best Hippie Town by Thrillist

Karma Road via Facebook Karma Road via Facebook loading...

They based their findings on a visit to New Paltz where they discovered various restaurants and businesses that they felt helped establish the Hippie vibe. In the article they named PhoTibet at 58 Main Street for its Tibetan momos they also acknowledged Krishna Kitchen and Karma Road.

SEE Also: Best Places to Eat Outside in New Paltz

Pho Tibet via Facebook Pho Tibet via Facebook loading...

I was a bit surprised when it came to shopping that they mentioned Kontiki Trading Post known for its funking ware but they noticeably left off their list Heady Teddy's and The Groovey Blueberry. Both those places definitely add to the vibe that New Paltz is Hippie at heart.

Groovy Blueberry Clothing Company via Facebook Groovy Blueberry Clothing Company via Facebook loading...

I guess I am not surprised by the results of the Thrillist's Best of List but I will say I am sure there are a few people in New York that might think they live in a Hippier Town than New Paltz and to that I say maybe they just haven't gotten there yet. Maybe let them know at Thrillist about your local hippie town.

Minnewaska via Google Minnewaska via Google loading...

Get our free mobile app

I will say out of all the New York Towns I am familiar with New Paltz truly seems to have the most free spirit. It really is a town where you can always "just do you" and everyone is ok with it.

On The Road To Woodstock Getty Images loading...

Retreat Style House for Sale in Catskill, New York