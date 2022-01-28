Top 10 Go-To Happy Hours in the Mid-Hudson Region
Has anyone else worked in a restaurant before? I worked at two back in college. I was always surprised that the 4pm-6pm crowd could be crazier than the dinner crowd. Of course, that has to do with two words: "happy hour." Oh yes, it is 5 o'clock somewhere! People take their happy hours very seriously: They just get off work, they want to unwind, and they want to have a good time with their coworkers and friends. And when the weather was nice, forget about it! The place would be swarming with people! Frankly, I don't blame them. I was raised on Jimmy Buffett music, so I am well aware of the Parrot Head lifestyle. We have so many great places in the Mid-Hudson Region to waste away again in Margaritaville, especially right on the Hudson River itself.
In case you are not aware of the prime locations to kick back and relax during the happiest time of day, we compiled a list of some of the best Happy Hour locations in the Hudson Valley. This list is compromised of the top rated restaurants/bars/tap rooms with the most reviews on Yelp located in the Mid-Hudson Region. Each of these locations have a rating no lower than 3.5 out of 5 stars with no less than 150 reviews.
Is your favorite Happy Hour destination on this list? Let us know where you like to go for a post-work drink!