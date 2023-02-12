Wanted: The 5 Best Eggplant Parmigianas Near Saugerties, NY

Seeing the word parmigiana after nearly any food item is enough to get fans of Italian food excited. Meatball, chicken, and even veal parmigiana fill countless menus across the Hudson Valley. But we're here today to celebrate the original star of parm: eggplant.

Eggplant parm, while popular, isn't always a guaranteed hit. A Saugerties resident recently took to Facebook to find sift through the "passable" parms and find the real deal. "Just got a mean craving for EGGPLANT PARM SANDWICH!", they exclaimed. "Who has the best one locally?" Five restaurants stood out above the rest.

5. Eggplant Parm at Pizza Star in Saugerties, NY

Pizza Star, located at 346 NY-212 in Saugerties, NY was the first multi-nominee. They have 4.5 stars on Google from nearly 150 ratings, and offer an additional location in Middletown, NY. "The best cheese in all of Saugerties. Eggplant Parm is my go to", said one highlighted review.

4. Eggplant Parm at Frank Guido's Little Italy in Kingston, NY

A few caveats with this suggestion. The obvious one is that it's a bit of a drive from Saugerties, but if you're in the mood for eggplant, one exit on 87 should hardly deter you. Second, while they offer several parmigiana options on their menu (including eggplant) it's not served as a sandwich. Still, with a 4.6-star rating from over 800 reviews, Frank Guido's is a safe bet.

3. Eggpant Parm at Brickyard Pizza in Saugerties, NY

Back in Saugerties, Brickyard Pizza was another popular suggestion. They have many hot sandwiches available, with every parmigiana option (meatball, chicken...) available. Plus, with the Eggplant Parm sub coming in at only $8.50, the whole family can each get their own.

2. Eggplant Sandwich at Sharkie's Meatball Shop in Woodstock, NY

Another restaurant that's a short drive from Saugerties, Sharkie's came highly recommended as well. Even though meatballs are in their name, Sharkie's offers many other options, including our beloved eggplant. While the sandwich is named "Roasted Eggplant Sandwich with Marinara" and comes with provolone instead of mozzarella cheese, we can call it their own interpretation of the classic. Now on to the most recommended Eggplant Parm destination of all...

1. Eggplant Parm at Village Pizza & Restaurant in Saugerties, NY

The most popular suggestion was Village Pizza in Saugerties. "I used to work at village pizza... Get an eggplant parm on garlic bread!", came the scoop from a local insider. "Village pizza is the best I don’t live saugerties anymore which I do miss. But I always get one from the village pizza when I visit", said another.

