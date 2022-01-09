Let's admit it, it's about that time. We are in the beginning of January and were wondering what's next.

From the change in seasons to daylight savings, that after holidays feeling of wondering what to do next and possibly the winter blues. However, none of these things are considered bad.

The change in seasons brings to mind a new way to explore the Hudson Valley and a different perspective of each season. Daylight Savings allows us to either gain an hour or lose it but in time, we will have brighter days.

The holiday season is a wonderful time to share love with family, friends, coworkers and spread kindness to those we don't know. Lastly, if you feel as if the winter blues are kicking in, I'm here to assist in what we can do together to truly enjoy winter in the Hudson Valley and showcase what makes us happy.

We must remember that there is always light in the darker months and something to look forward to. Here in the Hudson Valley, we thankfully have activities to take part in during each season.

Check out these ways to beat cabin fever in the Hudson Valley.

Red light therapy

Have you ever heard of this? I came across red light therapy at my local tanning salon and I was able to try the first session for free. After all the knowledge I knew about it and experiencing how I felt after, I knew that this was something I had to include into my weekly routine and it's been an absolute life changer. For me, the benefits have been both medical and cosmetic. It is more of an experience that you need to try for yourself and feel the benefits.

Sunset Bay Tanning

39 High Street, Goshen NY 10924

Located in the heart of historic Goshen, Sunset Bay Tanning has more than just tanning beds. On site, there are spray tanning options and red light therapy sessions. Be sure to follow their social media for special pricing and promotions.

You can find out pricing and package info here.

My Zen Den

1 East Main Street, Beacon NY 12508

Located in Beacon, this wellness center also offers infrared sauna along with red light therapy sessions. The name truly fits the setting as the owner has been referring to this space as her own zen den for years.

Find out more here.

Hudson Valley Healing Center

51 Springside Avenue, Poughkeepsie NY12603

Hudson Valley Healing Center is the home to many therapeutic services. On site, you'll have the option to explore vitamin IV services, their salt cave and of course, red light therapy sessions.

Find out more here.

You can also refer back to my article here.

Butterfly Gardens

Have you ever been to a butterfly garden before? On one of my recent vacations, my sister brought me to one and it was an amazing experience. With beautiful and enchanting butterflies flying around, the feeling of humidity on my skin and the warmer temps, it was almost like paradise. Also, this could make for a perfect photo opt for someone who enjoys photography.

Hudson River Audubon Society

PO Box 616, Yonkers NY 10703

They take pride in bringing people together with nature. On site, there are nature walks, a hawk watch, and a hummingbird and butterfly garden. They also have upcoming events happening this month.

Find out more here.

Stonecrop Gardens

81 Stonecrop Lane, Cold Spring NY10516

The enchanting gardens cover 15 acres of beauty. There are plenty of gardens and a conservatory. Along with seeing butterflies, you can view a map of when the flowers bloom indoor and outdoor. Be sure to visit the Calendar of Bloom on the website.

They will reopen in April, find out more info here.

Tiki Bars

cocktails drinks on bar IvanZivkovic loading...

What's better than being in a tiki bar in the middle of Winter? Whether you are actually on an island somewhere or right in the Hudson Valley, it brings all the good vibes. Thankfully, tiki bars bring a sense of calm, the beach and most importantly, tropical cocktails. With fresh coconut ingredients, coconut rum and a pretty flower on your drink, it will taste like paradise.

Erie Tiki Bar

5 Jersey Avenue, Port Jervis NY 12771

The Tiki Bar is attached to The Erie Hotel, Bar and Restaurant. If you're looking to escape the winter blues, grab your best beach like attire and head on over. It was an exciting experience considering it was much different any other New York State bar.

Check it out for yourself here.

Lil' Deb's Oasis

747 Columbia St, Hudson NY 12534

Upon arrival, you'll spot the neon lights and pineapple décor. They also have live music and events on site. You will have to explore their new merchandise line with align perfectly with the good vibes of this oasis.

Click here to see more.

You can take a look back at this article on tiki bars by clicking here.

How do you deal with cabin fever? Share with us below.

