Bear Mountain Zoo Temporarily Closed This week

We know how important it is to plan ahead, especially if you're bringing the whole family along. So if you were thinking about a trip to Bear Mountain to check out the zoo or the museum, you may want to wait a few days.

Over the weekend, Trailside Museums and Zoo at Bear Mountain State Park shared that they will be temporarily closed for a few days. In the social media post, they shared that they will be making some changes to their animal exhibits.

The post reads:

We're thrilled to share that Trailside will be undergoing construction to build new animal habitats! Due to active construction along the trail, Trailside will be closing periodically to the public.

For the most up-to-date closure information, please visit our website https://www.trailsidemuseumsandzoo.org/visit-trailside/ Currently, our Biodiversity Celebration is still scheduled to occur on Saturday, September 18th. We hope to see you there!

Thank you for your understanding during these exciting times, we can't wait to share this new space with our guests in the future!

According to the post, the Trailside Museum and Zoo will be closed starting Monday, August 30th until September 3rd.

As mentioned before their Biodiversity Celebration is still on for September 18th. During the Biodiversity event, you'll learn about the different habitats around the Hudson Valley by visiting the Pond, River, Forest, Woodland Pool, Rocky Summit and Grassland habitat stations.

For more details and for a full schedule of events at the Trail Museums and Zoo at Bear Mountain State Park, find them on Facebook or on their website trailsidemuseumandzoo.org.

