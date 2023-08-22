Legendary Beacon Bar Has Been Sold to New Owners

A staple in Beacon, New York has reportedly been sold to new owners familiar with the area.

If you've been to Beacon before you are well aware that over the last decade or so it has undergone quite a revitalization. Many years ago Beacon wasn't necessarily a place that people would go to spend a day walking up and down main street. Some might call "old" Beacon an "unsavory" location in the Hudson Valley, today Beacon is thriving with thousands of tourists and a ton of successful businesses.

Legendary Beacon Bar Sold

Dogwood, one of the staples in Beacon for 10+ years has reportedly been sold to new owners according to the Highlands Current. Dogwood, located at 47 East Main Street in Beacon opened its doors 11 years ago under the ownership of George Mansfield, and Tom Schmitz in 2012. Making the decision to sell after 11 years wasn't an easy one according to Mansfield

"It breaks my heart, but for the last few years, many forces conspired against a business like this, it was a difficult decision, but I can’t subsidize it anymore."

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Who Bought the Dogwood Bar in Beacon, NY?

After making the difficult decision to sell Mansfield reportedly contacted another successful Beacon businessman to see if there was any interest. Mansfield contacted Brendan McAlpine, along with many others is responsible for the revival of the Beacon Theater and Wonderbar, the Bird & Bottle Inn in Garrison, NY, and Dutch's Spirits also in Dutchess County. The McAlpine family are also the folks behind refurbishing the Roundhouse complex in Beacon.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

What are the Plans for Dogwood?

"The Bar where Beacon locals gather" Dogwood has a long history dating back to the 1800s and McAlpine said that they will most likely keep the name but is planning on some upgrades but wants to reassure Beacon residents that he does plan to put his stamp on the place but isn't going to waver too far from the Dogwood history. With the sale happening quickly McAlpine said he is still working out what he thinks will work.

"Typically I walk into a new place and something jumps out right away. At Wonderbar, it was Art Deco, brass, dark. Dogwood is trickier because it’s not a raw space or a place with a distinct look and feel, like Bird & Bottle. I’ll have to sit there alone for a few mornings."

Saying Goodbye

Dogwood will remain open through September 17th and is planning a huge final weekend with numerous bands set to perform. As more details of the final blowout become available, we will update this article.

13 PAW-fect Dog Friendly Bars and Restaurants in Beacon, New York These 13 PAW-fect Beacon businesses allow you to bring your pup along for fun times with friends and family.