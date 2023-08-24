Why Hudson Valley Residents Need to Check Their Sink

Bats are common in the Hudson Valley region and even all over the state. According to NYC.gov, there are over 9 species of bats in New York State. Bats are extremely beneficial to the ecosystem. They play a huge role in controlling the insect population.

It is far more common to see bats during the warmer months for several reasons. There are more insects available. They are able to be more active when it is warmer and this is also when they breed more.

Get our free mobile app

It's not uncommon for these bats to get into homes.

Bats in the Hudson Valley

A few years ago, a similar incident went viral when a Hudson Valley resident showed a bat hiding buried inside a coffee cup in their kitchen.

Imagine waking up in the morning and going to grab a cup of coffee only to find a bat sleeping in your coffee mug. That's exactly what happened to a woman in Peekskill according to a Facebook post.

Read More: Why Hudson Valley Residents Should Check Their Coffee Mugs

A resident in Poughkeepsie claimed to find a dead bat in their sink. The video was shared on the Instagram page, Barstool Marist. In a short amount of time, it has received almost 10,000 views.

Have you ever found a bat in your home?