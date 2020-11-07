Barton Orchards to Host November Weekend Festivities

Barton Orchards is hosting a November Weekend event packed with festivities.

It’s the time of year where fall is still here but depending on the weather, outdoor activities are weather permitting. I typically love to hike and bike so I depend on the weather to be in our favor. The upcoming forecast for this weekend makes me SO happy, with temps in the 60s and sunny skies; I’m ready to be outdoors the entire time.

Thankfully, there will be a lot of fun things to do at Barton Orchards this weekend. Saturday, November 7th and Sunday, November 8th from 11:00 am – 7:00 pm they will be hosting their November Weekend Event.

With general admission at $10 a pop, there will be fun for all ages. If you have a child under 3, their admission is free. They are not doing online sales for these events but tickets can be purchased at the entrance. There are no reservations.

There will be activities such as hayrides, apple and pumpkin picking along with access to the haunted house and corn maze. The dog park and animal zoo is open as well. I’m excited for the live music since it’s been so long that somewhere has had this option during these times. Their tap room, concession stands; bakery and farm market is open to the public.

I attended Barton Orchards for their hot air balloon festival. I love the grounds, activities and the staff is always so welcoming. I also went through their corn maze and hung out with their furry friends, the farm animals. :)

They have a 175 acre apple orchard along with their vegetable farm. Every time I go, I must visit their bakery to get their fresh baked goodies and head on over to the tap room.

Hours of events for Barton Orchards November Weekend:

Corn maze from 11:00 am to 7:00pm

Haunted house from 5:00pm to 7:00pm

Jack o lantern trail from 5:00pm to 7:00pm

Fun park from 11:00am to 4:45 pm

Hayrides from 11:00am to 4:45 pm

Apple and pumpkin picking will take place during 11:00 am to 5:00pm

(for an additional fee)

There will be live music and access to the dog park and animal zoo.

They are open weekdays from 11:00 am-6:00 pm but these activities are only available this weekend.

(845) 227-2306

63 Apple Tree Ln,

Poughquag, NY 12570

Bartonorchards.com

