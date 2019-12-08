Award-Winning New Paltz Grilled Cheese Shop Closed For Good

Despite having just won the award for 'best-grilled cheese' in the Hudson Valley, the popular Amazin' Melts in New Paltz has reportedly closed up shop.

Having just opened their doors in 2017, they were known for their grilled cheese sandwiches and delicious melts made with local, fresh and house-made ingredients. Calls to the business have gone unanswered and while there has been no announcement on their social media pages, a post to their website read:

We want to thank our amazing customers and employees for their friendship, loyalty and awesome memories! Those friendships and experiences will be cherished. We say goodbye and wish you all much love, success, and happiness now and in the future.

Hudson Valley magazine just recently awarded Amazin' Melts the title of 'best-grilled cheese' in the Hudson Valley in their September issue.

Google Maps

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to Afternoons With Simon weekdays from 3 PM to 7 PM through your WRRV mobile app. Connect with WRRV on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Read more:

BONUS VIDEO