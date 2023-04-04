Bunny rabbits are cutest when they're in one piece, but thanks to their well-camouflaged nests in so many Hudson Valley, NY yards, keeping them whole can be harder than you think.

Spring is here, Easter is around the corner, and it's also mating season for many of New York's rabbits. Species like the eastern cottontail and New England cottontail can be found throughout the Hudson Valley, and their nests can be very hard to spot. Before you break out your lawn mower for the season, follow these steps to make sure Easter bunnies can stick around long enough to celebrate their own holiday.

Rabbit Nests this Spring in New York

Not only does the fur of eastern cottontails help them blend into their surroundings, but nests can hide in plain sight if you don't know what to look for. Many nests simply look like a small pile of dry or dead grass, only to reveal a litter of tiny baby rabbits underneath (below).

What to Do with a Rabbit Nest in the Hudson Valley, NY

In the video below, experts also reveal that when baby bunnies (technically called kits, or kittens) are found by homeowners, they're often mistaken as being abandoned. Since rabbit kits don't need constant attention, the mother rabbit stays more productive (and safer) by only visiting the nest once or twice per day. The best thing for humans to do if they find a nest is easy: nothing at all.

How to Identify an Eastern Cottontail Rabbit Nest

Before the first mow of the season, take a walk in your yard with an eye out for cottontail nests. From Operation Wildlife:

Cottontails nest in shallow, hand-sized depressions in the ground. The mother rabbit pulls fur from her belly to line the nest and covers it with dried grass, so you may not even notice the nest in your yard.

And don't worry; even those of us with championship-level lawns can be patient enough to allow bunnies on their property. These fluffy cuties only take several weeks to mature, and will be out of your lawn in roughly a month.

