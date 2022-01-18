Thinking about learning another language? Do you think that the only languages you can learn involve wanting to travel to a different country?

Why not learn the one language that is almost as unique to the United States as is English? It is American Sign Language and it is hands up (pun intended) one of the languages people say they wish they knew. So, where can you learn it in the Hudson Valley?

What is American Sign Language or ASL?

The National Institute of Deafness and Other Communication Disorders defines it as:

a complete, natural language that has the same linguistic properties as spoken languages, with grammar that differs from English. ASL is expressed by movements of the hands and face. It is the primary language of many North Americans who are deaf and hard of hearing and is used by some hearing people as well.

Is Sign Language or ASL hard to learn?

With every skill, you can only get better at it by doing it. Taking the time to learn will only help you and the person you are trying to communicate with.

Where can you learn ASL in the Hudson Valley?

From the team at Empire State Association of the Deaf, the following places offer instruction, some of them also offer for credit classes:

Dutchess Community College, Poughkeepsie

Independent Living, Inc., Newburgh

Orange County Community College, Middletown

Rockland Community College, Suffern

SUNY New Paltz, New Platz

Westchester Community College, Valhalla

Still not sure that you should learn it? Think again, there are also a myriad of resources online and on youtube.

12 Unsolved Hudson Valley Cold Cases and Mysteries Missing locals. Cold cases. Unexplained happenings. Here are 11 unsolved mysteries that took place right here in the Hudson Valley.

Safely Navigate Hudson Valley Hiking Trails this Winter with these 10 Items Just because there's snow on the ground doesn't mean you can't hit the Hudson Valley trails. Here's what you'll need to stay safe and warm when you get out there on your next winter weather hike.

10 Best Pizza Places in Newburgh, New York According to Yelp Here are the pizza places in Newburgh, New York that were ranked the most and highest on Yelp.