American Sign Language Grows in the Hudson Valley, Where Can You Learn?
Thinking about learning another language? Do you think that the only languages you can learn involve wanting to travel to a different country?
Why not learn the one language that is almost as unique to the United States as is English? It is American Sign Language and it is hands up (pun intended) one of the languages people say they wish they knew. So, where can you learn it in the Hudson Valley?
What is American Sign Language or ASL?
The National Institute of Deafness and Other Communication Disorders defines it as:
a complete, natural language that has the same linguistic properties as spoken languages, with grammar that differs from English. ASL is expressed by movements of the hands and face. It is the primary language of many North Americans who are deaf and hard of hearing and is used by some hearing people as well.
Is Sign Language or ASL hard to learn?
With every skill, you can only get better at it by doing it. Taking the time to learn will only help you and the person you are trying to communicate with.
Where can you learn ASL in the Hudson Valley?
From the team at Empire State Association of the Deaf, the following places offer instruction, some of them also offer for credit classes:
- Dutchess Community College, Poughkeepsie
- Independent Living, Inc., Newburgh
- Orange County Community College, Middletown
- Rockland Community College, Suffern
- SUNY New Paltz, New Platz
- Westchester Community College, Valhalla
Still not sure that you should learn it? Think again, there are also a myriad of resources online and on youtube.