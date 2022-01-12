If it’s good food you’re looking for, you might want to take a ride to Eastdale Village Town Center on Route 44 in Poughkeepsie. Some of the area’s best eateries have opened shops in Eastdale Village over the past few months, and the list is growing.

Just last month, Pizzeria Posto out of Rhinebeck expanded and opened a new restaurant in Eastdale Village Town Center. Pizzeria Posto is award-winning and one of Dutchess County’s favorite pizza restaurants. Great pizza and salads that are out of this world. Also new to Eastdale Village is Eastdale Ave Bagels. If you love bagels, you’ve got to check them out. They’ve got one of the biggest selections of bagel flavors that I’ve ever seen. And Rossi’s Deli, also an award-winning eatery and deli in Poughkeepsie is getting ready to open their new location in Eastdale Village sometime within the next month or so. Try the roast pork broccoli rabe panini.

If it’s sweets you’re looking for, you’ll want to visit Eastdale Village to check out Amanda’s Macaron Shoppe, SweetBakes Cafe and Spoon’s Ice Cream, and More. Or grab a cup of coffee and a snack at The Crafted Kup.

And now, more good news for Eastdale Village and for you. Chakra Bowls, known for their healthy smoothies, smoothie bowls, wellness bowls, superfoods and salads, toast dishes, and more will be opening up in Eastdale Village Town Center later this year. Chakra Bowls is currently located at Arlington Avenue in Poughkeepsie but look for their new location in Eastdale Village this fall.

There are a lot of great food options to choose from these days at Eastdale Village Town Center, no matter what you’re in the mood for. And now those options are growing. Wishing Chakra Bowls the very best in their new location, looking forward to checking them out.

