Infections Get More Complicated Amidst Amoxicillin Shortage

It's the last thing we need to worry about as the cold weather and the potential for more illnesses approach.

Since I was a baby I have battled with many sinus, ear and throat infections. It was always the same drill. I'd start to not feel well, I'd have to go to the doctor and she'd write me a prescription for Amoxicillin and then I'd instantly feel better...more like a new person.

It literally has been a savior for me and I would have missed out on many things if I did not have access to it. Anyone who has taken it instantly recognizes the pink color and the unique taste it has. Unfortunately, there could potentially be a medication shortage and Amoxicillin is included on the list.

Why could there be an Amoxicillin shortage?

Well, there are a few reasons why there could be a shortage. According to the FDA, problems do occur when prices rise and when supply and demand are out of whack. Of course, it always goes back to supply issues.

Another issue is that there has reportedly been an increase in RSV Infections across the country and Amoxicillin is commonly used to treat infections that are linked to that. More infections mean more medication being prescribed.

What do people usually take Amoxicillin for?

People can take the medication to help treat a number of things:

bacterial infections

chest infections

pneumonia

ear infections

dental abscesses

stomach ulcers

What is being done to further prevent the shortage?

First of all, don't panic and think there is no medication left. I have to say this as well, please don't start hoarding medication out of fear.

According to officials, the FDA is working with manufacturers to prevent further shortages and reduce the effect of any more delays. Officials also pointed out that there is still Amoxicillin available, but it might just require a change of prescription to get the medicine. Phew.

Since this is an ongoing issue, we will keep you posted as we find out more.

