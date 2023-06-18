Summer has arrived in the Hudson Valley and more than ever, we want to be outside. The Hudson Valley is filled with nature trails, gardens to visit and swimming holes to cool off in.

Hudson Valley beaches fill up by mid summer with eager residents who enjoy their staycation. However, there aren't many waterparks in our area.

I remember going to a waterpark in New Jersey when I was younger. It wasn't until a few years ago that I attended this popular waterpark in the Hudson Valley.

America's Biggest Little Water Park Is Hidden In Dutchess County, NY

Canva, Instagram., SplashDown Beach Canva, Instagram., SplashDown Beach loading...

As Dutchess County, NY has a hidden gem, so does another county near us. The Hudson Valley's best view is hidden in Ulster County, NY.

Have you been here before? Located in Fishkill, this waterpark draws more than just Hudson Valley residents, it was also mentioned in The Washington Post.

The Washington Post stated how Orlando, FL and the Hudson Valley are similar.

The Washington Post also mentioned SplashDown Beach water park while comparing the Hudson Valley to Orlando, FL. SplashDown Beach is a popular water park that has a wave pool, slides and different play areas located in Dutchess County, NY.

Where Is SplashDown Beach In The Hudson Valley?

Canva, Instagram., SplashDown Beach Canva, Instagram., SplashDown Beach loading...

SplashDown Beach is located in Fishkill, NY. This popular attraction is known as

"America's Biggest Little Waterpark''.

On site, they have more than wave pools, slides, play areas and a beach. At Splashdown Beach, guests can also hang out in the coconut pool, Surfin' Sam's Town, Luxury Lounges and more.

Who Can Go To SplashDown Beach In Fishkill, NY?

Canva, Instagram., SplashDown Beach Canva, Instagram., SplashDown Beach loading...

SplashDown Beach is a family friendly waterpark. However, there are rider requirements.

SplashDown Beach's rider requirements consist of weight and height restrictions and riding posture are under state and manufacture guidelines

SplashDown Beach also mentioned

"Riders with a large frame, guests with certain disabilities and those with casts or braces may not safely be able to use the attractions."

Specific requirements are listed for each ride on their website. Tickets and season pass information can be found on their website as well.

What Food Options Are Available At SplashDown Beach?

Canva, Instagram., SplashDown Beach Canva, Instagram., SplashDown Beach loading...

SplashDown Beach has it all. From pools to rides, a beach and food options, guests could spend all day there.

Food is available at SplashDown Beach such as Boardwalk Pizza, Humunga Burger, Cowabunga Grill, Sweet Harvest Cafe, Frosty Shack and more.

Park hours are subject to change but can be found on SplashDown Beach's website.

SplashDown Beach

16 Old Rte 9 W, Fishkill, NY 12524

Leave us a comment below to let us know what beach you enjoy the most in the Hudson Valley.

See Which New York Beaches Made America's Best Beach Towns A trip to the beach when the weather is warmer is always incredible. Maybe this year you can visit one of these 14 in New York State that were the Top Rated in America.

WalletHub compared 191 cities across America to find the best beach towns. Here's how they determined the winners:

WalletHub compared 191 cities across 62 key indicators of livability. We split our comparison into two categories, towns located by the ocean and by lakes. Our data set ranges from housing costs to share of for-sale waterfront homes to quality of beach water."

Here's a look at how New York scored: