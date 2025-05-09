Amazon And Walmart Quietly Change Return Rules In New York

Amazon and Walmart just made one part of online shopping easier.

While this might sound like bad news, it's actually making some returns much easier for New Yorkers.

Walmart, Amazon Offering "Refund Without Return"

Amazon and Walmart are changing how returns work.

I'd say 95 percent of my shopping is done online. Mostly via Amazon or Walmart. Shopping online makes life easier, except when you have to return something.

This typically requires printing out a return label, repacking the time, and going to a store or mail service to drop off your package.

But now, Amazon and Walmart are changing how some returns work.

What is Refund Without Return?

These major retailers are now offering, in some cases, a "refund without return." It's exactly how it sounds. You get a refund for an unwanted item, but you don't need to go through the hassle of actually returning the item.

The unwanted items are yours to do with what you want. Use it, toss it, store it, or give it away.

If you are offered this, you'll probably get an email that says something like this: "Keep the item, your refund has been issued."

Why Is This Happening

While this might sound like a win for shoppers, it’s actually a smart business move. Making returns easier builds trust and loyalty from the customer.

A refund without return is only being offered for low-cost items. Typically, for items for which the cost of shipping is worth more than the item.

Along with shipping costs, covered by Walmart or Amazon, the retailers also must inspect a returned product to see if it can be resold.

For some items, it's more cost-effective to offer a refund without a return.

