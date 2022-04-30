Popular Poughkeepsie Ice Cream Shop Reopens Under New Ownership

We know that when it comes to ice cream options in the Hudson Valley, people are very passionate about where to go to grab their favorite scoops.

This particular Hudson Valley ice cream shop/grill location has changed owners a few times over the past few years, but the site itself has been a Hudson Valley staple for great ice cream and food for quite some time. Now, it's time to officially welcome Ally's Ice Cream & Grill Cafe to Overlook Rd in Poughkeepsie.

Ally's Ice Cream & Grill Cafe is Open for Business!

As of April 23rd when they held their soft Opening, Ally's is officially open to the public and serving not only ice cream but a full menu of options. They have 25 plus hard flavored ice cream choices, plus soft serve and tons of toppings, as well as a great menu of food items from the grill like burgers, hot dogs, quesadillas, gyros, wings, and Philly cheesesteaks.

In speaking with owners Jeffrey & Zaina Kakish, we learned that Ally's is named after their daughter, Aliya. The Kakish family have been local to the Hudson Valley for over 40 years, and wanted to share the following with the Hudson Valley:

Our goal is to make this location a staple of the Poughkeepsie/Lagrange area. Here at Ally's we want to see you smile and enjoy yourselves as you indulge in our delicious products either by sitting in our bench dining area, outdoor patio area or if you decide to take it home.

Wait, That Location Looks Familiar

If you're trying to figure out why this spot may look familiar to you, it's because it's been a favorite place to grab a treat in the Hudson Valley for some time. Back in 2016, the Mapleview Cafe opened at 141 Overlook Rd in Poughkeepsie, after the previous owners announced they were putting the shop up for sale in late 2015. The Mapleview Cafe was a family-owned business run by a couple from New York City who relocated to the Hudson Valley not long before they opened the location in 2016.

But What Was it Before That?

For more than 20 years, 141 Overlook Road was home to the well-known Debra T's Ice Cream Cafe. Upon announcing that they would be putting the business on the market in early 2015, many Hudson Valley residents shared their memories and family traditions of visiting Debra T's over the years. Check out this throwback photo of Debra T's just before they opened in 1994:

Welcome, Ally's Ice Cream & Grill Cafe

With local new ownership behind the counter, and a menu stocked with plenty of food options, and of course, more ice cream choices than you can imagine, the Hudson Valley has a new local family-owned spot to get their fix!

