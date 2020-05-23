Allegiant Announces $29 One-Way Fares From Albany for July 2020

Ok... Normally I am sharing amazing airfares with you that start on Allegiant out of Stewart Newburgh, but I cannot pass theses fares up. I have to share them with you, these are fares that leave from Albany airport. Yes, I love Stewart, but every once in awhile you might need to change things up a bit, including heading to Albany for some ridiculously inexpensive airfares.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Allegiant Airlines has not given up. They really want you to get south at some point this summer and they are making sure to set you up with fares that make it super hard to resist. The fares listed below are good while 'supplies last' so to speak, there are limited seats available at those inexpensive amounts. You also have the option of canceling your flights within 24-hours of booking and have the option of changing your flights if you book them during the "Covid Crisis."

That being said, here's what we are looking at for fares from Albany:

Orlando/Sanford, FL, from $29 each way

Fort Meyers/Punta Gorda, FL from $33, each way

Tampa/St Pete FL, from $43 each way

Myrtle Beach, SC from $45 each way

If you have not utilized Albany airport as an option recently, go ahead and re-think about that. It is super easy to get in and out of traffic wise and long term economy parking there is super affordable, plus you can pay for that parking with your E-ZPass.

Interested in hotel and airfare? Allegiant also has a few new vacation packages, (use this link and then click on the 'Vacation Deals' tab to see those offers) also with airfare and hotel options out of Stewart Newburgh. The discounts, this time around include travel to the following cities, the dates that are shown below are for travel in July of 2020:

If you are thinking about heading to Orlando/Sanford fares, there has been not yet been an official date as to when the theme parks are going to reopen. For the latest info on the reopening of DisneyWorld, click here. So pretty much, while things look like a go for Disney for July 1, 2020, you could get these fares, get to Florida and not have anything open. Just keep that in mind.

Which one of these locations would you like to go to and what would you like to do when you get there? Is your favorite vacation where you get to take in the sites? How about heading to the beach? Or is your best vacation one that involves a Florida theme park? Are you a golfer who likes to golf in Hilton Head? What is your dream vacation?

Looking to find more destinations that Allegiant has deals for? They also fly out of Stewart Newburgh with fares the same time as above ranging $45-$56 and Newark $35-$42.

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.



8 Hudson Valley Signs That Need to Be Retired or Repaired

KEEP READING: Creative Ways to Bring Joy to Your Neighborhood While Social Distancing