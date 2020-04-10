All New York Golf Courses Are Now Closed

Every golf course in New York is now closed until at least the end of the month.

On Thursday, the Empire State Development updated its list about what businesses are considered "essential" during the coronavirus pandemic. Golf courses are now considered non-essential businesses and must remain closed until at least April 29.

On Friday, March 20, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a new mandate: 100 percent of a company's workforce can't leave home, saying "New York State is on pause." The New York State on PAUSE mandate means 100 percent of non-essential businesses must close and have employees work from home.

On Monday, Cuomo extended the executive order until April 29. Cuomo has extended the deadline twice already, so it's unclear of non-essential business will be allowed to reopen on April 29.

Until Thursday, golf courses in New York were allowed to stay open as long as social distancing guidelines were followed. Some courses made sure people had a space between each other, carts were only allowed to be used by one person, bars and restaurants were closed, customers were limited in the pro shop, and carts and other objects were sanitized.