After 50 Years, a Legendary Hudson Valley Pizzeria is Being Sold

A Hudson Valley pizzeria that was selling slices during the Nixon administration is being sold.

There are some local institutions that feel like they've been there for your entire life. When it comes to one pizzeria, that's actually the case for most life-long residents. Unfortunately, like many other businesses in the Hudson Valley, the legendary Italian eatery may soon be under new ownership.

A recent real estate listing shows that J&F Pizzeria on Broadway in Newburgh has officially gone on the market. The restaurant has been a part of the neighborhood for several generations. Much like Tony's Newburgh Lunch, located a block away, the eatery has been a staple in the historic area of Newburgh and has earned an army of loyal customers.

The restaurant was founded in 1973 by brothers John and Frank Bruschetti. Sadly, John passed away in November at the age of 83. Customers shared their condolences, remembering John as a friendly face who served up pizza with a friendly word to each customer.

John was known for making everyone who walked through the door feel special. Even boisterous teenagers were treated with kindness and respect. And, of course, the pizza has remained just as good as the day J&F opened its doors.

According to the listing, the entire building is currently for sale including two rental units and the 1,944-square-foot restaurant. Built in 1850, the three-floor structure is being described as a "rare find" that includes not only a money-making business but also includes a reliable stream of extra income from the apartments that have been rented out to the same tenants for over a decade.

The business is being offered for $749,000.

