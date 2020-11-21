Adams Shares Safe Shopping Patterns for Thanksgiving

It happens every year. We close our eyes for one second and next thing we know the holidays are here.

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which means we're going to see crowds back at the stores. Unfortunately, a trip to the grocery store this year comes with new fears as we've all seen in the news there has been quite the uptick in Coronavirus cases throughout the Hudson Valley and the U.S. in general.

The Center for Disease Control is discouraging family gatherings and New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo seconded that statement during a press conference at the end of October.

However, new rules and regulations according to Gov. Cuomo are limiting personal gatherings to 10 people.

If you are getting ready to host a Thanksgiving gathering, one Hudson Valley grocery store is breaking down the busiest and safest times to get all that shopping done.

Adams Fairacre Farms, with locations in Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Wappingers and Newburgh, is reminding their loyal customers that crowds will be expected this Thanksgiving shopping season.

They're also sharing the best times to shop and beat the crowds. On Thursday this week, Adams shared a photo of a chart titled "Adams Shopping Patterns." They break it down into 4 sections determining how well shoppers will be able to follow social distancing rules. Adams explains in the caption

"Shop early, shop safely! In an effort to provide the safest shopping experience possible for our customers, we encourage you to this Thanksgiving for all your non-perishable food needs."

Take a look at the chart breakdown below:

How will you be shopping this holiday season? Will you be doing online delivery or curbside pickup?

However you'll be shopping, stay safe and have a Happy Thanksgiving!