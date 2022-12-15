A new bill is being introduced in New York would increase the state minimum wage to $21.25 by January 2027 and while we're not there yet, an increase is on the way and soon.

While hourly waged employees won’t be receiving $21.25 per hour in 2023, they will see a bit of an increase as the state’s minimum wage will increase on December 31, 2022.

You might remember that as part of the 2016-2017 budget, New York agreed to a statewide minimum wage of $15.00 per hour with the increase to take part in a series of increases.

Currently, the minimum wage in New York is $13.20 an hour. State-wide, it will increase to $14.20 per hour on the last day of the year.

New York Family Leave Changes for 2023

Beginning on January 1, 2023, an amendment to New York's Paid Family Leave law will go into effect. This amendment will expand the definition of "family member" to include siblings which will include biological siblings, adopted siblings, step-siblings, and half-siblings.

Currently, the law allows an employee to take up to 12 weeks of job-protected paid leave to care for their spouses, domestic partners, children and step-children, parents, parents-in-law, grandparents, and grandchildren. Starting on January 1, 2023, employees will now be allowed to take paid leave within the existing 12-week leave to care for siblings who have a serious health condition

New York Paid Vaccination Leave in 2023

In March of 2021, New York passed an amendment to the New York Labor Law which requires employers to give employees up to four hours of time off paid to receive a COVID-19 vaccination and the law has been extended through December 31, 2023.

