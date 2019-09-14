A Hudson Valley Evening With Edgar Allan Poe

This could be a great beginning to the Halloween season with dramatic readings of some of Edgar Allan Poe's best work.

I have always had a bit of a fascination with Edgar Allan Poe. Well, mostly how deranged he was. He's one person that I would like to sit down and pick the brain of.

Join author and storyteller David Nielson for night of Edgar Allen Poe at The Playhouse at Museum Village on Saturday, September 28th from 7:30pm to 10pm for some great thrills of the readings of 'The Tell-Tale Heart', 'The Pit' and more.

This is an over 21 event because what goes better with scary thriller type stories than alcohol? Wine and cheese, that's what! Must present proper I.D.

Student tickets are just $15 and non student tickets are $20 and can be purchased HERE

I want to take my wife to this but she flips out over a spider, she'll be admitted after a night like this.