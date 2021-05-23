Comic Convention in Hudson Valley Postponed Until Next Year

Fans of popular comic convention will sadly have to wait another year.

We all know what a nightmare last year was for big events. I hate to bring up any old memories as I know many of us are trying to move on but the sad reality is that some events may not be back this year as promised. Unfortunately, it's just not that easy for some smaller events.

New Yorkers and many others on the east coast love comic books and getting together at conventions to hunt for books, meet artists and celebrities from their favorite movies or shows . Some comic collectors think that the Hudson Valley is one of the best places for comic book collecting as we're not very far from the what some consider the birthplace of comic books, New York City.

Both DC and Marvel had headquarters in the New York City during the big comic book boom.

Comic cons have become an annual event for fans and cosplayers. Many who can't afford a ticket or get down to New York Comic Con rely on going to smaller shows like the Hudson Valley Comic Con.

Hudson Valley comic fans who were saddened by a post on Facebook by Hudson Valley Comic Con. They have decided to postpone their event until next year.

Thankfully, Hudson Valley convention fans still have some options. Terrificon is still set to take place at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut at the end of this summer. New York Comic Con is still scheduled to take place in October.