If you've ever been sitting in traffic on the northbound side of Route 9 in Wappingers Falls, have you ever noticed this building?

We talked many times about some of the abandoned buildings all across the Hudson Valley. Unfortunately, there are way too many of them, but you guys have done an amazing job figuring out what once stood in many parts of the area.

Picture this, you're sitting on the northbound side of Route 9 at the intersection of Old Hopewell Road and 9 in Wappingers Falls. If you look to your right you'll see this building...

Do you have any idea what this used to be? With all the construction that's been going on recently on Old Hopewell Road, I've spent more time waiting to turn up Old Hopewell recently and have been trying to pin down exactly what this used to be.

Does it look like it was some sort of gas station or something? I've been driving in that area for a really long time and can't remember when it was ever open. One thing I do know is that across the street, there's a Gulf gas station that used to be a 7-Eleven but can't for the life of me remember anything about this location.

If you remember what this used to be, send us a text through the Wolf app. If you do text us, please include what you think would be the perfect thing to fill this abandoned location. It's got a ton of traffic that drives by every day and I think it would be a perfect place for a Chick-fil-A, White Castle, or maybe a WAWA?

