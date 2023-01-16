A 175-Year-Old Wappingers Falls, New York Landmark Closes

A landmark in Dutchess County has closed its doors after well over 100 years in service.

First Presbyterian Church of Wappingers Falls NY,FB

On Friday, January 13th, 2023, The First Presbyterian Church of Wappingers Falls shared some sad news writing that after 175 years, they were closing. In the announcement on Facebook, they wrote:

On Sunday we say goodbye….after 175 years the First Presbyterian Church in the Village of Wappingers Falls holds its final service at 2:00 pm. This is a loss to our community and to its congregation.

The closing of the church has sent waves through the community. One parishioner wrote in the comment section that they are "beyond sad" adding "All my children went to Sunday school there. I buried my husband there, had so many friends from there, and was a member for 30 years. " The parishioner goes on to thank "all the wonderful people" who were dedicated to "making sure that we had a lovely place to worship each Sunday."

First Presbyterian Church of Wappingers Falls NY, FB

A Piece of Wappingers Falls History Closes

Wappinger Town Historian and Dutchess County Legislator, Joey Cavaccini spoke with us about The First Presbyterian Church and its landmark in the Wappinger community. Cavaccini said:

The First Presbyterian Church of Wappingers Falls has been in existence for 175 years. Its prominent edifice has stood on South Avenue since its construction in 1872. This church has been a true center of community in many forms; a refuge to families whose homes were destroyed by fire, where fresh lunches and dinners were made by Meals on Wheels for our senior citizens, and a place where loved ones gathered for generations every week. This truly is a loss to see these doors close.

The First Presbyterian Church of Wappingers Falls was also the home to the Twice Blessed Thrift Shop, which sadly also closed with the closing of the church.

