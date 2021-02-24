8 Common Self Defense Weapons That Are Illegal in New York

Some common items used for self-defense are actually illegal to own in New York State.

Being able to protect yourself in a dangerous situation is something that's smart to prepare for, but be careful if you live in New York State. Last summer we discovered that an item called a "monkey fist" is actually considered a deadly weapon and is illegal to own in the Empire State.

It turns out that there are several self-defense items that are banned by the state. While some of them make perfect sense, others may leave you scratching your head.