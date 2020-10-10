7 Obnoxious Photos Everyone Posts During the Fall

Brace yourself. The pictures of leaves are about to flood all of your social media platforms.

Do not be ashamed for almost all of us are all guilty of doing this.

It's that time of the year where both amateur and professional photographers will inevitably take a picture of the leaves changing as if other humans who have lived on this planet for years have never seen it before.

Every fall both residents and tourists alike seem to go bananas over apples. Well, not just apples but pumpkins and everything else the season has to offer and for good reason. There's nothing quite as beautiful as a fall in the Hudson Valley. It's truly picturesque. Literally. So much so that every fall in upstate New York is well documented on Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat. We can't escape it.

If you didn't get any pictures of apples, leaves or a pumpkin spice latte' did fall really happen?

Here are some of the most common photos you'll see this month.