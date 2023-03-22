658 Acre Dutchess County Farm Looking For Perfect Buyer

The amazing property in Millerton has beautiful views and many possibilities. If I had to picture a postcard that featured a beautiful barn on it, this would surely be the one I would think of. Each property in the Hudson Valley is different and they each stand out for different reasons, but the property below is in a category of its own.

What amazing place is for sale in Millerton, NY?

H.Croner, Southeby's International Real Estate vis realtor.com H.Croner, Southeby's International Real Estate via realtor.com loading...

I'm going to start this off by saying 658 acres of prime farmland are included with the sale. Yes...658 ACRES. Not only that, but 7 superior building sites also come along with it and each one has a view. Interested yet?

More details:

H.Croner, Southeby's International Real Estate vis realtor.com H.Croner, Southeby's International Real Estate via realtor.com loading...

Owning this incredible property would be like having your own compound. You have the opportunity to own a working farm, live on the property and take part in other ventures as well. Some of the property features old barns that date all the way back to early farming times.

What does part of the inside look like?

H.Croner, Southeby's International Real Estate via realtor.com H.Croner, Southeby's International Real Estate via realtor.com loading...

H.Croner, Southeby's International Real Estate via realtor.com H.Croner, Southeby's International Real Estate via realtor.com loading...

Imagine everything you could do with this? The property is located on 72 Silver Mountain Road in Millerton, NY. The current listing price for it is $13,500,000...if you look at everything that comes with it the listing price makes sense. We hope the right person buys the property and enjoys it.

We are talking about the Hudson Valley, here's how to adopt a highway and cool parks in the area to check out:

5 Things To Know About Adopting a Highway in New York State Here are a few things that you might not know about adopting a highway. Do you need to pick up trash? If so how often? Can you keep the money from the recyclables?