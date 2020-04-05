5 Prime Pieces Of Poughkeepsie Real Estate Available Right Now

When you look around Poughkeepsie there are currently a number of prime pieces of real estate available. Here are five Poughkeepsie properties ripe for rediscovery.

1. Dutchess Center - Featuring more than 178,000 square feet of available spaces and 25,000 cars a day passing the property, Dutchess Center at 625 Dutchess Turnpike is ripe for redevelopment as retail or apartments/housing.

2. Home Depot Plaza - This plaza across from Marist College located along Route 9 is on the market for $39 million. This 35-acre parcel of land features 158,000 square feet of retails space and several anchor tenants already in place.

3. Osho - The popular Osho Sushi Steakhouse closed their doors in 2017 and the property across from the mall in Poughkeepsie has sat empty ever since. This 1.97-acre piece of land features a 10,000 square foot building that is clearly visible from the busy Route 9.

4. Spanky's - After rumors of a new business moving in, this building a neighboring property is on the market in the heart of Poughkeepsie's River District. This listing is available for redevelopment as apartments or could be revived as a bar/restaurant.

5. The Director's House - On the market for $2.5 million, this 30,000 square foot building is meant for a medical practice and sits at the entrance to the massive Hudson Heritage project.

