5 Awesome Hudson Valley Halloween Options for Your Family

Halloween is better when you can enjoy it with everyone. Sure, there are plenty of spooky "adult" options that will make you want to change your pants afterwards (I'm looking at you, Headless Horseman), but luckily there are more family-friendly options as well.

Trunk or Treat at Chadwick Lake Park in Newburgh, NY

Chadwick Lake Park (above) recently announced their annual trunk-or-treat event in Newburgh, NY. The park entrance is located at 1702 Route 300 in the town of Newburgh, NY. Check-in for children begins at 6pm on October 21st, 2022. Trunk-or-treat is open for children aged 2-12 and parents are already clamoring to register. Newburgh residents can register their trunk-or-treaters here, but keep in mind that an account is required for registration.

Crop Circle Family Night in Pine Bush, NY

The Pine Bush Museum is dedicated to all things extraterrestrial. They're also hosting Halloween events, including the Crop Circle Haunted House. Family night will be held Friday, October 14th. Tickets and more information can be found here.

Trunk or Treat at Hyde Park Roller Magic, Hyde Park, NY

Another fun trunk-or-treat event is happening in the parking lot of Hyde Park's favorite roller rink. Plus, all participants will receive a free ticket to their Halloween Skate Party. The trunk-or-treat event is on Friday, October 28th from 5:30pm-7pm. More info here

Haunted Hill on Netherwood in Hyde Park, NY

Staying in Hyde Park, the Haunted Hill on Netherwood takes place in a graveyard instead of a parking lot. You'll run into Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, and even wandering zombies. October hours are Monday-Friday 5pm-9pm and Saturday-Sunday 1pm-9pm. While this event is on the scarier side, families are invited to come during daylight hours, and special care can be taken with extra-sensitive children. Located at 1021 Netherwood Rd.

Marbletown Elementary Trunk-or-Treat in Cottekill, NY

Grab (or give out) candy for a good cause. Located at the Town of Rosendale/Marbletown building at 1915 Lucas Turnpike, the event is on Friday, October 28th from 5:30pm-7pm. More info on the event (or if you want to register your car) can be found here.

