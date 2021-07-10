4 Hudson Valley Fairs to Attend in July

Do you have a list on your refrigerator of all the fairs and festivals in the Hudson Valley? To be honest, I have this list so that I do not miss a beat.

There is always so much to see in our area, especially during the summer. From the live music to winery and brewery events and sightseeing tours throughout the Hudson Valley, there is never a reason to be bored.

Another fair is happening in a cute, small town this month.

High Falls Fair Day will take place on Saturday, July 16, 2021, right in the Hamlet of this village. This will begin at 11AM until 5PM.

Admission is free for this event. There will be food, music, games, and crafts on site. The High Falls Fair Day is fun for adults and children. This event will happen rain or shine.

If you are interested in a tablespace or vendor booth, you can reserve your spot. Be sure to download an application from the following website. The fee for a vendor space is $45 and food vendors are $125.

You can also contact June Mastropietro, the HFCA President at the following email and phone number, 845 220 7203.

