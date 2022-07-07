35 Year-Old Drowns in Beacon Reservoir in Fishkill, NY

A 35-year-old Dutchess County resident has died after a drowning incident near Mount Beacon.

Earlier this week, reports of a missing swimmer at the Mount Beacon Reservoir started making the rounds. On July 6th, 2022, the Town of Fishkill Police Department released a statement that on July 5th at around 9:20 PM, Fire and EMS were dispatched to the Mt. Beacon Reservoir to search for the missing swimmer.

The statement continued and explained that several different agencies as well as drone thermal imaging were used in the search for the swimmer. The Town of Fishkill Police writes:

Along with the New York State Police and City of Beacon Police responded and a search of the area was conducted. Officers were assisted by the Dutchess County Sheriffs Office enlisting a drone with thermal imaging to aid in the search. Also aiding in the search were the Beacon Volunteer Ambulance Corps and the Dutchess Junction Fire Department. The search was suspended at about 01:30 am this date.

Sadly, shortly after, the New York State Police Dive Team found the body of the 35-year-old Beacon resident 30 feet offshore, according to the social media statement.

No further information is known at this time.

Unfortunately, this is one of 3 drowning incidents in the Hudson Valley over the last few weeks. Over the 4th of July weekend, an 8-year-old passed away after a drowning incident in a pool at a home in Wallkill.

On May 22nd, 2022, it was reported that a 2-year-old drowned in a pool at a home in Nanuet. Police are still investigating the incident.

