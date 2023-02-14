3-Year Hudson Valley Murder Solved: 2 New York State Men Jailed

After nearly three years, two men are accused of killing a 64-year-old Hudson Valley man in his home.

On Monday, police in Dutchess announced two people were arrested following a murder nearly three years ago.

Dutchess County, New York Men Charged With Killing Poughkeepsie Man

On March 2, 2020, the body of 64-year-old Paul Thompson was found in his apartment at 399 Main Street in Poughkeepsie.

Police went to the home for a welfare check and found Thompson dead inside his home.

His death was ruled a homicide, police say.

Poughkeepsie, New York Men Charged With Murder

On Sunday, February 12, 2023, 45-year-old Consuelo Lenoard and Rodarius Smith, 35, were both arrested in connection to Thompson's murder.

Both men are from Poughkeepsie. Both were charged with murder in the second degree, a felony, for their part in the homicide of Paul Thompson, police say.

Both were remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

Police did not say how their investigation led to the arrests.

"The investigation into the homicide of Paul Thompson is continuing. Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call 845-451-7577," the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated in a press release.

