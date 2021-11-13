3 Upcoming Hudson Valley Fairs and Markets to Attend This Month

Around this time of year, there seems to be numerous fairs and holiday events. As we welcome in a new season, we can look forward to different outings.

It's important to support local businesses all year long but especially around the holidays. For me, I think that it's even more personal to purchase locally made gifts.

Here are a few holiday fairs and markets to attend this month.

Hudson Valley Holistic Market, Dover Plains

On November 20, 2021 from 10:00am-3:00pm this event will take place. There will be unique gifts that are handmade. This event is free, outdoor and will have a variety of businesses there such as local vendors, crafters, artists and more. Be sure to follow on their website as their event will be weather permitting.

Find out more here.

Hudson Valley Renegades Fall Craft Fair, Wappingers Falls

On November 13,2021 from 10:00am-3:00pm this event will take place. The cost is $7 for parking. This is a great time to start your holiday shopping since there will be locally made goods on site. Be sure to grab your cups, candles, kitchen décor and more.

Find out more here.

Limar's Farm and Nursery, Lagrangeville

On November 20,2021 from 10:00am-3:00pm this event will take place. This holiday market will provide Hudson Valley holiday shopping. There will also be a cozy fire pit to sit by and food vendors to grab a bite to eat. The best part about it, there will be holiday music playing. Tis the season.

Find out more here.

When will you start your holiday shopping? Will you be attending these events? Let us know below.

